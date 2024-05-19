Saweetie Shares Anthemic New Single & Video “NANi”

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 19th, 2024 - 4:19 PM

Rap star Saweetie is back with the feel-good summer anthem titled, NANi.

The video is a very bright and colorful look at a day in the life of Saweetie. It carries a similar color palate and overall aesthetic that may remind the viewers of the Barbie movie. There is a product placement with Smirnoff Smash Vodka Soda throughout the video, which changes colors as the background Saweetie is in changes. The video starts with Saweetie in the pool, then she goes to the club, then she turns a parking lot into a dance floor. She’s having a good time and the song reflects that. It’s a feel-good pop song.

Saweetie shared, NANiisn’t just a track; it’s the soundtrack to a good time. This track def gives MAIN CHARACTER energy! <3 This single has been a labor of love, and it’s just the beginning. I’ve been working on this new music for a while, and I’m excited to share more of this journey with you.”