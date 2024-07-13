LL Cool J Announces New Album The FORCE For September 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Passion”

Home News Cristian Garcia July 13th, 2024 - 8:12 PM

Famed hip-hop artist James Todd Smith (also known as LL Cool J) has announces his 14th studio album The FORCE which is set to release on Friday, September 6th via Def Jam Recordings/Virgin Music Group. The highly anticipated 14-track record features Nas, Eminem, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Saweetie, Snoop Dogg, Don Pablito, J-S.A.N.D., Mad Squablz, and Sona Jobarteh.

The FORCE, is LL’s first studio album is more than decade. A potent reminder the visceral nature of his music, this album will be produced by A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip. The FORCE (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) represents years of intense work, which the Queens emcee likens to “learning how to rap again”. The result of this renovation is an album that sounds thoroughly modern – full of razor-sharp writing and nimble, elastic vocals but rooted in a rich tradition.

The album highlights new music styles from LL, all with the lyrical and conceptual brilliance one can expect from him. The FORCE covers topical themes of racial injustice, law enforcement abuses, isolation and observations brought on by the pandemic, legacy and musings on LL’s place in the canon, while reaming vital, fun, and some of LL’s most urgent lyrical work.

To kick the off the news of his upcoming album, LL shares the second single and video off of The FORCE “Passion”. “Passion” harken all the traits from the golden age of hip-hop, complete from its jazz sampled rhythms, playful lyricism, boom bap beats, and tongue-twisting triplet verbalisms. LL dances on the lyrics, creating a quintessential hip-hop track that is sure to have fans seeking more. Through the track, LL hones in on the importance of passion and the role it plays in success. The closing line of the last verse states: “That’s always been your problem, Dennis/No passion.”

The FORCE is set for release on September 6th via Def Jam Recording/Virgin Music Group.

The FORCE Tracklist:

Spirit of Cyrus (feat. Snoop Dogg) The FORCE Saturday Night Special (feat. Rick Ross and Fat Joe) Black Code Suite (feat. Sona Jobarteh) Passion Proclivities (feat. Saweetie) Post Modern 30 Decembers Runnit Back Huey In Da Chair (feat. Busta Rhymes) Basquiat Energy Praise Him (feat. Nas) Murdergram Deux (feat. Eminem) The Vow (feat. Mad Squablz, J-S.A.N.D., and Don Pablito)

Listen to LL Cool J’s new single “Passion” below: