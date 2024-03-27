The Smile Debut Previously Unreleased Song “Don’t Get Me Started”

Home News Madeline Chaffer March 27th, 2024 - 3:46 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Smile certainly gave us something to smile about on their tour. While performing across the UK this month, they teased a new unreleased track for their fans, titled “Don’t Get Me Started.”

The band has been on tour for the past month in support of their new album, Wall Of Eyes, which they released back in January. According to NME, the band first performed this new song at their show in Glasgow last week, and has since played it for fans in both Birmingham and London.

The song itself starts out slow and synth-y, with lead singer Thom Yorke serenading the audience before the rest of the band picks up the tempo, getting the crowd up on their feet and clapping along to the beat.

“Don’t Get Me Started” isn’t the only track the band has up their sleeves. They’ve teased other unreleased songs throughout their tour of the UK with all different sounds: “Colours Fly,” “Instant Psalm” and “Zero Sum” (via NME).

But that’s not to say that the band didn’t stick to their roots throughout this tour. Along with various songs from Wall Of Eyes, The Smile also added songs from their first album, A Light For Attention, to their setlist.

Needless to say, fans are getting excited to see what else the band has in store after teasing these new tracks!

