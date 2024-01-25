The Smile Shares Charming New Video For “Friend of a Friend”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 25th, 2024 - 4:31 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Smile have revealed a brand-new, Paul Thomas Anderson directed video for their current single “Friend Of A Friend.” The song is taken from the band’s new, sophomore album, Wall Of Eyes, out tomorrow. The video was premiered in 35mm alongside a surround sound album playback of Wall Of Eyes at a series of events hosted at independent cinemas over the course of the last week. The events were held in 18 cities including London, New York, Sydney, Seoul, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Mexico City, Jakarta and Los Angeles.

The Smile’s new album, Wall Of Eyes, was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, is produced and mixed by Sam Petts-Davies and features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra. Wall Of Eyes is the follow up to the band’s 2022 acclaimed debut, A Light For Attracting Attention, and is out now by XL Recordings

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat