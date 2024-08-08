OFF! Unveil Previously Unreleased Song “Oblivion”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2024 - 5:42 PM

Photo Credit: Joey Clark

Fresh off their farewell shows and a national run of advance screenings for their highly anticipated motion picture Free LSD, punk band OFF! has shared the apocalyptic and psychedelic barnstormer “Oblivion.” The song is one of the three unreleased songs on the bonus CD included in the deluxe edition Blu-ray. The CD’s bonus tracks were recorded during the Free LSD album sessions and further explore the musical landscapes and lyrical themes that tie the record and film together.

The single artwork for “Oblivion” features a film still of Keith Morris, whose character must face the same existential threat to humanity that the song warns against. It is a do or die against an invisible empire aimed at constant Armageddon. Also the music is great because the instrumentation brings an energetic punk vibe that can leave some people breathless.

Free LSD, which closed the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival, also features performances by Jack Black, Autry Fulbright II, D.H. Peligro, David Yow, Chelsea Debo, James Duval, Dana Gould, Barry Del Sherman, Davey Havok, Angelo Moore, Zander Schloss, Chloe Dykstra, Chris D., Don Bolles, Don Nguyen and other artists.

Photo Credit: Joey Clark