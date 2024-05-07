OFF! Announce Farewell Summer 2024 U.S. Shows

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to consequence.net, hardcore band OFF! announced a run of final shows to follow with the release of their new feature film, Free LSD. The final three shows will take place July 18 at Lincoln Hall in Chicago (with Shellac,) July 20 at (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York City (with Fucked Up) and July 26 at The Belasco in Los Angeles (with Surfbort.) Each of those cities will also feature an advance screening of Free LSD along with a Q&A on July 17 at Music Box Theatre in Chicago, July 19 at Village East by Angelika in NYC and August at Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets for the shows and film screenings can be purchased here.

Free LSD was written and directed by Coats, with a synopsis that is described in a press release: “The film Free LSD follows the story of Keith, an elderly sex shop owner who falls for a younger woman visiting his store looking for a gift. When their relationship turns physical, Keith’s failure to perform leads him to a strange erectile dysfunction doctor who offers hope in the form of an experimental drug.”

The press release continues with: The experience gives Keith much more than renewed manhood. It also provides a glimpse into a parallel universe where he is not only the singer of the band OFF!, but also the target of an advanced AI species that will stop at nothing to prevent the group from making a new album, which holds the key to an awakening of human consciousness.”

While the three concerts are being billed as the “final farewell shows,” the press release specifies that OFF! are taking an “indefinite hiatus,” which means that it might not be the end for the band.

OFF! Tour Dates

7/18 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall *

7/20 – New York, NY – (Le) Poisson Rouge ^

7/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco #

* = w/ Shellac

^ = w/ Fucked Up

# = w/ Surfbort