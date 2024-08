Home News Joey Clark August 8th, 2024 - 10:00 AM

After 15 years, the hardcore punk supergroup, OFF! took the stage for the last time on July 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA at The Belasco. Fans were treated to a stacked setlist of 26 face melting songs as a final farewell to the band. While saddened to see the band go, fans celebrated this show in true punk fashion with slam dancing and a wave of beer, some of which fell from the sky. There couldn’t have been a better send off for this group.

All photos by Joey Clark