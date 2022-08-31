OFF! Unveils New Song & Video “Kill To Be Heard”

Home News Roy Lott August 31st, 2022 - 7:19 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

OFF! has shared the music video to their latest single “Kill To Be Heard,” the second single off of their first new full-length in eight years, Free LSD, due September 30 via Fat Possum. The beautifully shot visual has some graphic violent scenes but makes a statement on homegrown terrorists. “When will we everyday good Josephines and Josephs be free from homegrown terrorists and the rest of our population that has absolutely no knowledge or bought into the ‘White-washed’ history of our country? There were amazing human beings here before us……….” leading man Keith Morris said about the song. The video also features Davey Havok (AFI), D.H. Peligro (Dead Kennedys), Don Bolles (Germs), David Yow (Jesus Lizard), model Chloe Dykstra, Chris D. (Flesh Eaters), and actress Chelsea Debo. Check it out below.

The music video is also a part of the Free LSD film that will also release on September 30. The band will then be hitting the road shortly after, beginning October 24 in Phoenix, AZ. Other stops include Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, New York, Toronto, and Denver. It will conclude in Los Angeles, CA December 17 at the Lodge Room. Tickets for the shows are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela