Mercury Rev Share Dazzling New Single “Ancient Love”

Isabella Fischer July 3rd, 2024 - 5:56 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Psychedelic rock band Mercury Rev have unveiled their new single “Ancient Love,” which will be featured on their upcoming studio album, Born Horses. The album comes out on September 6th, and is inspired by minimalist artist Tony Conrad and poet Robert Creeley, both influential figures who taught at the University at Buffalo, where Mercury Rev was formed. The title track “Born Horses” encapsulates the album’s themes of flight and unity. So far, their lead single “Patterns,” has been praised by Pitchfork, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Consequence, Under The Radar, NME and Clash.

Mercury Rev has long been revered for their experimental approach to music. Born Horses, promises to continue this legacy with a psychedelic ambient sound.

The band describes “Ancient Love” saying, “What we are today comes from our thoughts and perceptions of yesterday, and our present thoughts build our life for tomorrow. Our life is the creation of our mind which originates from ancient love.”

In addition to the album announcement, Mercury Rev is going on an international tour, including an Autumn European tour and further UK shows in early 2025. Fans can look forward to experiencing the band’s new songs live, as well as revisiting their classic hits.

Born Horses tracklist: