Keith Buckley’s Many Eyes Pays Homage To “Smells Like Teen Spirit” With “Revelation” Video

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Singer Keith Buckley’s new band Many Eyes has paid tribute to the hit song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” with their first new single/video, “Revelation.”

The new band Many Eyes, led by Keith Buckley, is making their official debut with this song. Buckley is also known as “Grimace” and for his role in the disbanded band “Every Time I Die.”

The video is a true homage to the hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit” due to its smoky orange crowded club aesthetic.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, ““As with any and all Revelations…we appeared out of nowhere in our truest, most timeless form,” Keith says via press release. “This video doesn’t just capture who we are, it conveys who we have always been. Within the swirling energy is an immovable expression of our love for music and the connections created by that love. This is us at our source and center. A truth to which we as a band will always return.”

Now, it could be stated without a doubt that the band has told their fans who they truly are and will always be.