Thursday Announce Winter 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Rival Schools & Many Eyes

According to consequence.net, hardcore band Thursday have announced a 2024 U.S. Tour that will be celebrating the band’s 2003 album War All the Time, which will be played in its entirety at every show.

Rival Schools and singer Keith Buckley’s new band Many Eyes are the opening acts for the upcoming tour. Everything kicks off in Buffalo because the tour stops in Columbus, Chicago, Denver, Santa Ana, Mesa and other cities.

A Live Nation ticket pre sale for select dates started today at noon ET through Ticketmaster by using the code VOCALS. General ticket sales begin on October 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold out dates through StubHub, where their purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

To announce the happy new, Thursday went on social media with the following post

“We played three very special shows to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of War All the Time in New Jersey last month. Two of them were on a ship and one was on land! Starland to be precise! People travelled from numerous states, cities and countries to join us and we were continually asked the same question – please come to (insert city name here) with War All The Time.

If we did it, we knew it had to be special so we thought back to 2001 when we toured with Rival Schools and then we thought back to 2012 when we toured with Keith Buckley and then we thought forward to 2024. From January 25th to February 24th, we will be going coast to coast with Rival Schools and Keith’s amazing new band #ManyEyes This tour is truly going to be a celebration of the past, present and what is to come.”

Thursday Tour Dates

1/25 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

1/26 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

1/27 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

1/28 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

1/30 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

1/31 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

2/1 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

2/2 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

2/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

2/5 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

2/6 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

2/8 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

2/9 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

2/10 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

2/11 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

2/13 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk (Outside)

2/15 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits

2/16 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

2/17 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

2/18 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

2/20 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

2/21 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

2/22 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

2/23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

2/24 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat