Leon Bridges Teams Up With Carin Leon For New Single “It Was Always You (Siempre Fuiste Tu)”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 1st, 2024 - 11:15 PM

Grammy award-winning R&B musician Leon Bridges has teamed up with musica Mexicana artist Carin Leon for a collaborative new single entitled “It Was Always You (Siempre Fuiste Tu).” The song was produced by Edgar Barrera, who has previously worked with Shakira, Maluma and Grupo Frontera, and CASTA, who has collaborated with Karol G, Becky G and Manuel Turizo.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the single, Leon Bridges offered, “‘It Was Always You’ is a breezy heartbreak tune about being in a toxic relationship but finding peace with moving on. I first found out about Carin from some friends in Texas and knew I wanted to collaborate. I reached out directly, and he was game right away. I had the pleasure of going to Carin’s Hometown of Hermosillo, Mexico to shoot the video and his family and community were so loving and hospitable. Mexican music and culture is laced all throughout Fort Worth, Texas, so doing this collab felt a bit like home to me.”

Carin Leon spoke about the cultural importance behind the collaboration, commenting, “This song with my friend Leon is very important to me. It’s another huge moment for American roots music and música Mexicana, uniting two languages that, despite having so much in common, need music to express their solidarity.”

Both artists will be performing at Stagecoach later this month, perhaps lucky fans will see a live debut of the collaborative single as Leon and Bridges hit the stage over the weekend. Back in February, Bridges covered Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song.”