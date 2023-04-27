Bleached Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Joji, Leon Bridges and PinkPantheress

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2023 - 4:14 PM

The Bleached Festival have announced this years lineup which features performances by Joji, Leon Bridges, PinkPantheress and more. The event will take place at Waterfront Park in San Diego California on August 5-6.

The event will be hosting two phases of live performances featuring Caroline Polachek, Cannons, Yves Tumor, Remi Wolf, Ethel Cain, Lily Meola, Subtle Orange,Omar Apollo, Lizzy McAlpine and others.

Stephen Sanchez, Channel Tres, Surf Curse, BADBADNOTGOOD, Dayglow, Inner Wave, Lovejoy, Aluna, Maude Latour, Cat Burns, The Jungle Giants, Jeremy Zucker, Riovaz, Blondshell, Binki, bülow, Baird, Hether, Rainsford and Sam Austins will be performing as well.

Bleached is produced by San Diego’s newest alternative and indie-pop curator Tight Knit in partnership with FNGRS CRSSD. The festival offers a laid back unique Southern California summer experience.

With its bay views, ocean breezes and convenience of downtown San Diego, Waterfront Park offers the perfect setting for the easygoing concept. Being a short walk from the Amtrak station, with countless hotels, bars and restaurants just outside its gate, the venue is built for the type of kicked-back, care-free experience which Bleached aims to deliver.

Tickets to Bleached Festival are on sale right now. For more information visit bleachedfest.com