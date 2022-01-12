Finneas Shares New Cinematic Video for “The Kids Are All Dying”

Home News Audrey Herold January 12th, 2022 - 6:15 PM

Award winning musician and songwriter, FINNEAS, has released an official music video for his song, “The Kids Are All Dying.” The track is off of his debut album, Optimist. The video was shot by director Phillip Andelman, who’s worked with artists such as Rihanna and John Mayer in the past.

“The Kids Are All Dying,” is a quirky, but soulful pop song about the chaos of mankind and the necessity of love. The lyrics through are thoughtful and witty. Some specific stand out lyrics include, “I wish I was the queen I’d tell them all to eat their cake” and “I’m whiter than the ivory on these keys.” The music itself is fun, it feels sort of like “Benny And The Jets.” The expert usage of guitar, and of course piano are astounding.

In the video, we see FINNEAS walking the streets in metropolitan city, when suddenly he breaks into a jewelry store. Then, he goes to steal and try on items. This route of that he decided to take with the video, feels very appropriate and compliments the song nicely. As the song says, “I tried saving the world but then I got bored.” This leads the audience to see FINNEAS as the hopeless romantic he depicts within the song.

On the song FINNEAS says,

“Even if we are living through a time of chaos and uncertainty, the human experience is never going to exclude love, sex, fun, leisure, and adventure. If you’re in love, you’re going to write a love song. It’s how the brain works.”

FINNEAS’ debut album, Optimist, is out now.