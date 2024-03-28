Nameless Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Justice, Chase & Status, Deadmau5 & More

Home News Skyy Rincon March 28th, 2024 - 8:50 PM

The organizers behind the Italian Nameless Festival have announced their 2024 installment which is set to take place at Lake Como from June 14 through 16. The lineup consists of some major electronic talent including French icons Justice, talented Englishmen Chase & Status and Canadian star deadmau5.

The lineup for Friday, June 14 consists of Ahadadream, Alesso, Angelina Mango, Ava, Bad Boombox, Benny Benassi, Boys Noize, Camo & Krooked, Cassö, Clara, Edmmaro, Greg Willen, Hybrid Minds, IL Pagante, IL Tre, Justice, K Motionz, Koven, Luca Agnelli, Maddix, Marlon Hoffstadt, Sally Cruz, Silent Bob & Sick Budd, Slings, Vale Pain, Albert Marzinotto, Doctum, Gino Ingrosso, Rocket Pengwin and Still Charles.

Bello Figo, Boro, Chase & Status, Claptone, David Penn, deadmau5, Diss Gacha, Edmmaro, Eiffel 65, Eptic, Hol!, Imanu, Kenya Grace, Kungs, Level Up, Low Steppa, Miles, Naska, , Nello Taver, Pino D’Angiò, Riva Starr, Rudeejay, Sam Divine, Steve Angello, Subtronics, Tony Boy, Wooli, Albert Marzinotto, Estremo, Fuckyourclique, Random, Reebs and Slvr are set to perform on Saturday, June 15.

Performers for Sunday, June 16 include Anna, Annalisa, Artie 5IVE, Bizarrap, Damianito, Digital Astro, DJ Snake, Dombresky, Hardwell, Ian Asher, Jazzy, Jersey, Kid Yugi, Melvo Baptiste, Merk & Kremont, Nerissima Serpe + Papa V, Niky Savage, Oppidan, Parisi, Roger Sanchez, Sammy Virji, Sidepiece, Testpilot, The Shapeshifters, Tony Effe, Yasmin, Yung Snapp, Albert Marzinotto, Alda, Katie Goodman, Padma San, Rrari Dal Tacco and Suspect Cb.

Justice’s brand new forthcoming album Hyperdrama is scheduled to arrive on April 26 via Ed Banger Records and four singles have been released including “Generator,” “One Night/All Night,” “Incognito” and “Saturnine” featuring Miguel.