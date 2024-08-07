Till Lindemann Sues News Outlet Over Accusations Of Falsified Documents & Attempted Fraud In Coverage Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Home News Sarah Faller August 7th, 2024 - 3:38 PM

Till Lindemann, the frontman of the German industrial metal band Rammstein, is currently suing popular German News outlet Der Spiegel for allegedly using falsified documents in an alleged attempt for trial fraud (via consequence).

Last year multiple female fans of the band Rammstein made allegations of sexual misconduct against the frontman Till Lindemann. They alleged that the frontman was taking advantage of women in their Row 0 fan-club, and at backstage VIP experiences. These allegations were denounced by the band and Lindemann himself however a police investigation was opened in June of 2023, and then closed in August of the same year. The discourse surrounding the allegations has closely followed the band through their stadium tour even as they attempt to clear up the charges.

Due to this Lindemann’s attorney is now suing Der Spiegel for their coverage of the allegations.

Lindemann has alleged that Der Spiegel used falsified documents in their press and podcast coverage and that the news outlet attempted to commit trial fraud. This is not the first time Tillman’s legal team has gone against a press outlet. In 2023 they won a case against U.K. news outlet The Mirror for an article they published about the allegations.

Lindemann is still looking forward to his music career as he prepares for his first solo tour starting this September.

