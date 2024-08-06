mxdwn Music

Menu

The Weeknd Offers Sneak Peek Of New Music In Mysterious Teaser Video

August 6th, 2024 - 2:59 PM

The Weeknd Offers Sneak Peek Of New Music In Mysterious Teaser Video
Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

According to nme.comThe Weeknd has startes teasing more new music with a mysterious video. The singer recently began teasing back in July shortly after he shared a snippet of new music in an Instagram post. Along with a cinematic video, the Canadian musician wrote a caption quoting German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche: “When you gaze long enough into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.”

And now, The Weeknd has released another video titled “Unprepared certainty.” The video clocks in at around three and a half minutes and it seems to share snippets of two songs. The first track, which uses grand and dark strings, sees the artist chanting: “I’m all alone when it fades to black.”

Meanwhile, the second tune hints at some weird force that accompanied by beautiful acoustic guitar playing. The artist sings: “You can change locations, you can change your name / They will always find a way.”

 

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2024. All rights reserved.