The Weeknd Offers Sneak Peek Of New Music In Mysterious Teaser Video

Cait Stoddard August 6th, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

According to nme.com, The Weeknd has startes teasing more new music with a mysterious video. The singer recently began teasing back in July shortly after he shared a snippet of new music in an Instagram post. Along with a cinematic video, the Canadian musician wrote a caption quoting German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche: “When you gaze long enough into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.”

when you gaze long enough into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you… pic.twitter.com/1qfmE7UMIG — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) July 23, 2024

And now, The Weeknd has released another video titled “Unprepared certainty.” The video clocks in at around three and a half minutes and it seems to share snippets of two songs. The first track, which uses grand and dark strings, sees the artist chanting: “I’m all alone when it fades to black.”

Meanwhile, the second tune hints at some weird force that accompanied by beautiful acoustic guitar playing. The artist sings: “You can change locations, you can change your name / They will always find a way.”

