The Weeknd Posts Lengthy Teaser Of New Single “The Abyss”

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

The Weeknd has sparked anticipation among fans with a teaser on Instagram and Twitter for his upcoming single, “The Abyss.” In a substantial social media post, the artist gave a preview of what appears to be his next major release.

He quoted Nietzsche writing, “When you gaze long enough into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.” Alongside this thought-provoking message, he posted a CGI video paired with a couple minutes of the new music. The teaser intriguingly cuts off just as the beat drops, leaving listeners on edge.

The release of this teaser has generated significant buzz online, with fans eagerly analyzing every detail for hints about the new single and its implications for The Weeknd’s evolving sound.

This teaser marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting period for The Weeknd, setting the stage for upcoming performances and potential new releases. According to Stereogum, The Weeknd will perform at a highly anticipated one-off concert in São Paolo later this summer, expected to feature “The Abyss” and give audiences an early live experience of the track. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new chapter in The Weeknd’s career.