The Weeknd Donates $2.5 Million In Emergency Meals To Gaza

Home News Tiffany Cheng December 1st, 2023 - 1:06 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

The Weeknd has recently donated $2.5 million to fund emergency meals to Gaza. According to Pitchfork, the singer has donated his money to his XO Humanitarian Fund, providing food for Gazans who are struggling with food shortages and starvation due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. As a response to the Weeknd’s donation, the United Nations World Food Program stated that the donation would fund a total of 820 metric tons of food parcels. The food parcels would potentially feed more than 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks.

The Weeknd has been an active Goodwill Ambassador for the World Food Program since October 0f 2021. He has assisted in global hunger missions in food to both women and children in Ethiopia. The singer anticipates dedicating $1 per concert ticket sale from his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” towards his XO Humanitarian Fund.

Previously, many music artists like The Weeknd have shown their support to advocate for the end of the Israel-Hamas War. Last month, rappers, including Tyler the Creator, called for a ceasefire on screen. Similarly, some artists have also petitioned the U.S. president, Joseph R. Biden, to make efforts for a ceasefire to commence. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas occurred this past week on the 24th of November. The truce has since expired this morning.