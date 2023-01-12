Blue Ridge Rock Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring the Black Dahlia Murder, Pantera, Megadeth and More

Home News Karan Singh January 12th, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Blue Ridge Rock Festival has announced its lineup for this year’s installment and it’s mega! Known for featuring some of the biggest names in rock, metal and everything in between, the event is back and living up to its reputation once again. Tickets for the four-day takeover from September 7–10 in Virginia are now available here.

Leading the bill are Pantera and Megadeth, both legends in their own right. Melodic death metal band Black Dahlia Murder also sits atop the deep roster of disrupters. Several reunions have been planned, including Coal Chamber, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Taproot and Trust Company, among others. Several solo sets by members of colossal groups have also been listed — Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, Scott Stapp of Creed and Stephen Pearcy of Ratt have all been summoned to perform at the festival. Parkway Drive, Machine Head, Tech N9ne, Static-X, Finger Eleven and Drowning are some of the other heavyweights who will grace the stage over the extended weekend this autumn.

Held at the Virginia International Raceway, it is now being branded as having the “lowest tickets & camping prices of any four-day rock festival in America.” This will go a long way considering how such gatherings are slowly becoming more and more exclusive due to financial barriers, and watching prices skyrocket in recent years has been a major disappointment to the music community as a whole. The event organizers emphasizing accessibility is a breath of fresh air.