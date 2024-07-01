King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Album Flight B741 For August 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 1st, 2024 - 6:57 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to stereogum.com, Earlier this year King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released a new song called “Sad Pilot” while on tour. and today, the band has announced their 26 studio album Flight b741, will drop on August 4. Also the upcoming album reportedly has a heavy blues and rock musical influence and along with “Sad Pilot,” the other four tracks have been previewed during the band‘s live performances.

Flight b741 Track List

1. Mirage City

2. Antarctica

3. Raw Feel

4. Field of Vision

5. Hog Calling Contest

6. Le Risque

7. Flight b741

8. Sad Pilot

9. Rats In The Sky

10. Daily Blues

