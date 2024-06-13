Chappell Roan Tearfully Comments On Surging Popularity After Bonnaroo Stage Switch: “My Career Is Going Really Fast & It’s Really Hard To Keep Up”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2024 - 3:25 PM

According to stereogum.com, Music festival lineups and plans are usually set long before they are announced and those festivals can struggle to respond when they have booked an artist who is suddenly gaining popularity. That is exactly what Chappell Roan has experienced and the artist is currently on the rise that some people do not see too often.

Roan’s current tour was meant for club size venues but demand has been intense that she is being moved to bigger venues, which are still selling out. The same thing is happening at festivals, where Roan is in the middle of the card but drawing headliner size crowds. At Boston Calling last month, Roan reportedly brought in bigger crowds than headliner Ed Sheeran.

At this past weekend’s Governors Ball in New York, Roan dressed like the Statue Of Liberty and told the crowd that she turned down an invitation to a White House Pride event because her audience was just too big.

This coming Sunday, Roan will play Bonnaroo and when the festival’s schedule was first unveiled, the artist was booked to play in a tent, which would not have been able to hold all the people who would want to see her. After a fan outcry, Bonnaroo shared an updated schedule yesterday, by moving Roan to the outdoor Which Stage. The artist is still playing in the middle of the afternoon although Good luck to Milky Chance, Veggi, and Irreversible Entanglements will be playing at the same time as her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnaroo (@bonnaroo)