Capulet Fest Promoter Sued In Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Unlawful Practices, Negligence & More

According to loudwire.com, an alleged class action lawsuit has been allegedly filed by ticket holders of the 2024 Capulet Festival, who are allegedly against Capulet Entertainment promoter Estevan Vega after the disastrous events that took place with this year’s expected music weekend. The festival was initially advertised with over 50 bands that were allegedly set to perform at the Thompson Speedway in Thompson, CT. But a day before the music weekend was allegedly set to start, an alleged venue change was announced when the festival allegedly shifted to Webster Theater in Hartford, CT., allegedly downsizing the potential audience capacity from 13,000 to 1,200.

Most of the bands dropped off the bill, including Nothing More, Senses Fail, Cold, 10 Years, Sleep Theory and Saint Asonia. Nothing More made a statement on social media about not performing at the event: “Earlier today we were sent a proposed statement from the festival that was a blatant attempt to minimize their responsibility for the situation and even more egregious than that, it offered no solutions for refunds for people who bought single day tickets for Sunday.”

Fans were left fighting for lodging and the event ended up shutting down after one and a half days when Webster Theater officials announced they allegedly had not been paid by the promoter. There were plenty of upset fans who missed out on the festival altogether or caught a great reduced festival experience as a result of the last minute changes.

The alleged lawsuit names four of the alleged Capulet Festival goers but was also allegedly filed “on behalf of themselves and others similarly situated, based on personal knowledge with respect to their own circumstances and based upon information and belief pursuant to the investigation of counsel as to all other allegations.”

Ashley Lessard, one of the alleged four plaintiffs named in the alleged suit, told local Hartford and New Haven news station WFSB-TV: “I had tickets for the whole weekend. I had the VIP ticket. I had the $693.34 tickets. That package had included meet and greets with several of the bands on the bill, but they never happened. You expect an outdoor festival. You’ve had people purchase hotel tickets, you’ve had people purchase camping experiences.”

In a statement, attorney Oren Faircloth says” “We believe Capulet Entertainment should be held accountable for its alleged misrepresentations and mishandling of Capulet fest 2024. In our complaint, we are seeking not only financial restitution for the affected attendees but also injunctive relief and punitive damages to enforce transparency and fairness in future event promotions and to ensure that this type of occurrence is not repeated.”