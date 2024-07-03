Organizers For Capulet Fest Under Investigation By Connecticut Attorney General

Home News Heather Mundinger July 3rd, 2024 - 4:07 PM

According to Loudwire, Capulet Entertainment LLC, the company behind the Capulet Fest, is under investigation by Connecticut Attorney General William Tong following numerous complaints from state residents about the festival’s abrupt changes and alleged mismanagement.

Originally scheduled for June 28-30 at the Thompson Speedway in Thompson, Connecticut, the festival was relocated to the much smaller Webster Theater in Hartford on June 27, just one day before it was set to begin. Initially billed as a three-day outdoor event with vendors and activities, the festival was downgraded to a multi-day indoor concert with limited parking and few accommodations for attendees. Additionally, 20 bands from the original lineup dropped out.

Despite these setbacks, the event proceeded but was cut short a day early allegedly due to the organizers’ failure to meet financial obligations to the Webster Theater. “Despite our best efforts and due to unforeseen circumstances, Capulet Fest concluded on Saturday night with a spectacular performance by Skillet,” read an announcement on the festival’s website.

Numerous bands, including Nothing More, who were billed as headliners one of the nights, have since criticized the organizers for their lack of communication and organization.

On July 2, Attorney General Tong addressed the festival during a press conference after his office received numerous complaints from individuals who had purchased tickets. “Nothing makes me more angry than seeing people in our state getting ripped off, and I’m afraid that’s what happened with the Capulet music festival,” Tong stated. He noted that the festival’s advertisements promised a positive experience that was not seen through.

“We’re up to 60 complaints about what was not delivered,” Tong continued. “That billboard now feels to me, when I see it, like one big, giant misrepresentation and lie told to the people who paid good money for these tickets.” He called the festival’s outcome “outrageous, wrong, and unacceptable.”

In response to the complaints, an investigation was launched, and Tong’s office has been in contact with Capulet Fest founder Estevan Vega’s lawyer. When questioned about the festival’s refund policy, Tong dismissed it as “nonsense,” emphasizing that the organizers allegedly failed to deliver the promised experience.

“Fans are, first and foremost, in our priorities in this investigation, and we will do everything we can to make it right for fans,” Tong assured.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Attorney General’s office is working to gather more information about Capulet Entertainment LLC and its founder to determine potential compensation for ticket holders.