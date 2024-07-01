Capulet Fest Cancels Final Day After Multiple Bands Drop From Lineup Following Venue Switch

Home News Cait Stoddard July 1st, 2024 - 1:18 PM

According to stereogum.com, The three day metal festival was supposed to go down at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway between June 28 and June 30. But on June 27 the festival’s organizer Capulet Entertainment announced on social media that the venue would instead be the lower capacity Webster Theater, with a handful of bands set to perform. By this Saturday evening, the final day of Capulet Fest was fully cancelled and on Sunday, the festival’s Facebook and X accounts were deactivated.

On Thursday Capulet Entertainment posted on Facebook that the change in venue was due to “a discrepancy and some miscommunication with the production crew and the speedway.” As a result, the bands Nothing More, Senses Fail, Cold, 10 Years, Sleep Theory and Saint Asonia were cut from the lineup and Capulet Entertainment did not give any details on requesting refunds. After the announcement, Thompson Speedway posted on Facebook stating that their team is “not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Capulet Fest or Capulet Entertainment.”

Then on Saturday evening, Capulet Fest announced that the third and final day of the festival was cancelled. The news arrived in a now deleted Facebook post that was shared during the band LiveKill’s performance, who went on Instagram afterwards saying the venue had to be cleared out mid set: “Sunday is no longer an option. We fought. We wrestled with obstacle after obstacle. We became a target. We became hated, even when we were doing our best to save something and give you the best show possible. No one sees the sacrifice. All they do is judge. We did everything we could. We hope you had fun. We did our best. Thank you to everyone who came out and had a blast. We hope you enjoyed the meet and greets. We hope you enjoyed the music. Goodbye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LiveKill (@livekillofficial)

Sunday’s lineup was supposed to feature Taproot, Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm, Eyes Set to Kill, Letter Kills, Islander, Of Virtue, Nowhere Left, LIMBS, Bloodlines and American Arson. Rumors have been circulating that Capulet Entertainment did not give proper payment for the original speedway venue and that similar issues might have plagued them at the new venue as well. Also fans have not been given any information about requesting refunds but there is a Victims of Capulet Fest 2024 Facebook page where over 1,000 people have gathered to commiserate.