Jack Black Says New Tenacious D Album Concept in the Works

Tenacious D fans should rejoice; Jack Black has accidentally let slip that a new “concept album” is on the way. According to Loudwire, Black was a guest on SmartLess, a podcast hosted by Jason Bateman and Will Arnett when he revealed the info.

Loudwire reports that Bateman jokingly asked Black if he was still making music with Tenacious D collaborator Kyle Gass, to which Black responded: “”I am playing music with Kyle Gass. We’re still touring and we got a very big project coming up that I can’t really tell you anything about.”

He further added, “We got a concept album coming down the pike.” Unfortunately, that was all the information Black was willing to part with, but this nugget of information should be enough to keep fans waiting for the next Tenacious D effort.

Despite Bateman’s joking inquiry, Black and Gass have teamed up as recently as last month, when the duo performed a medley of songs by English rock band The Who. Performing “Pinball Wizard”, “There’s A Doctor” and “Go To The Mirror”, the duo intended to help raise money for the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization aiming to reduce gun violence and promote gun control.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer