Human Impact Shares Fierce New Single & Video “Hold On”

Human Impact, the New York-based band founded by Chris Spencer (Unsane) and Jim Coleman (Cop Shoot Cop,) has released their song “Hold On” and the whole composition is fabulous by how the instrumentation smacks the atmosphere with mind dazzling hard rock sound while the vocal performances sizzles the ears with powerful tones.

The accompanying video carries on a visual aesthetic that the band has used since their inception, including their recently released track and video for “Destroy to Rebuild,” an apocalyptic landscape with oversaturated colors and a not-so-subtle commentary on the current state of the world.

While talking about the tune, Spencer says: “’Hold On’ is an expression of resistance in the face of a system that’s using convenience and expediency to pry its way into a position of control.”

Also, Spencer and Coleman will venture further into the mix of music and art by performing an ambient noise set on Aug. 15 at Berlin’s Silent Green as part of Beth B’s Now Wave and Glowing exhibition.