Human Impact Releases Another Noise-Rock Classic with New Song “Consequences”

Home News Ashwin Chary February 12th, 2020 - 6:32 PM

American noise-rock band, Human Impact, debuted their new song “Consequences”. The new track will be featured on their upcoming self-titled, debut album, which is set to release on Mar. 13.

The song begins with a dark tone, as the video shows an aerial view of a city with flashing pictures across the screen. A heavy bass and a dark guitar slowly come into the light, as the video shows an image of a rotating globe.

The vocals are heavy and powerful accompanying the song as the guitars get heavier, bringing the intensity of the music up. As the song progresses and reaches the bridge, a static sound is surrounding the song, with voices of people, preparing for the drop.

Surprising enough, the drop was a calming bass guitar, with a video of the moonlight showed on the screen. Afterwards, the chorus was sung one last time, as the song slowly faded out.

Human Impact originally announced the release of their upcoming album this past December, which will include a total of 10 songs. They released their most recent song “E605” last month, and will be playing on Mar. 14 at St. Vitus to celebrate the release of their record.