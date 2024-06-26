Human Impact Announce New Album Gone Dark For October 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “Destroy To Rebuild”

Home News Isabella Fischer June 26th, 2024 - 10:33 PM

Human Impact, the noise rock supergroup featuring Unsane frontman Chris Spencer, Cop Shoot Cop’s squall-maker Jim Coleman, Made Out of Babies’ Eric Cooper, and Daughters’ Jon Syverson, has announced their second full-length album Gone Dark. Set for release on October 4th via Ipecac Recordings, the album is now available for pre-order.

However, the gritty and hard-edged track “Destroy to Rebuild” is out now, speaking to the necessity of starting anew, even when it means tearing down what already exists.

The music video features scenes of someone driving through chaos with the windshield shattering, factories blowing up, explosions, and houses burning down.

Frontman Chris Spencer describes the song as an ode to resetting from scratch. The lyrics reflect this theme, addressing the need to demolish the old to make way for the new. Lines like “It’s best to completely tear everything down” emphasize the frustration and eventual catharsis of rebuilding from ruins.

He goes on to say, “We were all looking to go with something more raw and aggressive than the previous releases. There was a real desire to capture more of what the live performances had been like. With this one, we had plenty of time to develop a full, cohesive album joining songs together with interstitial pieces more like a live performance would be. With Gone Dark we have arrived at a place where we fully understand who we are as a band, so it’s a bit more focused and relentless.”

Gone Dark follows Human Impact’s self-titled debut, released just as the world was entering lockdown. The album was co-produced with Andrew Schneider at Cedar Creek Studio in Austin.

Gone Dark Track List

Collapse Hold On Destroy to Rebuild Reform Imperative Disconnect Corrupted Repeat Lost All Trust