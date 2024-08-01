AI Songwriting Platform Suno Admits Training Models From Open Internet Data Featuring Copyrighted Material

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2024 - 12:28 PM

According to axios.com, music software startup Suno has accused the world’s largest record labels of allegedly using copyright lawsuits to allegedly end competition from music written by generative AI. But Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music have alleged that Suno allegedly exploits alleged copyrighted sounds and songs allegedly without permission to train its AI models to generate new songs.

Context wise, content creators are trying to coexist protect their businesses from new generative AI businesses that rely on learning from previous bodies of work. For example, Vox Media and News Corp has a deal with OpenAI which allows the AI company to tap into archives for large language model training. Suno has admitted that training their model from data on the open internet contains copyrighted materials, some of which is owned by major record labels.

But it is not different from a “kid writing their own rock songs after listening to the genre,” or “a teacher or journalist reviewing materials to draw insights.” The company’s CEO and co-founder Mikey Shulman writes in a blog post published in the filing.