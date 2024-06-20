Sony Music Acquires Queen’s Music Catalog For Over $1 Billion

Home News Collin Herron June 20th, 2024 - 7:54 PM

Sony Music is in the process of acquiring the music catalog of the rock band QUEEN for 1 billion dollars. According to blabbermouth.net, The deal reportedly covers QUEEN’s songs and all related intellectual property — including the rights to logos, music videos, merchandise, publishing and other business opportunities. The only revenue not covered in the deal is for live performances, which founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor, who still actively tour with singer Adam Lambert, will retain. The 1 billion dollar price tag makes QUEEN the biggest deal of its kind, surpassing the $500 million that Sony reportedly paid to acquire Bruce Springsteen’s catalog in late 2021. Earlier this year, Sony also acquired a 50% interest in Michael Jackson’s music from the late singer’s estate for at least $600 million.

This isn’t the only catalog that Sony music has bought recently. According to mxdwn.com, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has sold his entire music catalog to Sony Music Publishing. This includes his work with Tame Impala, his substantial songwriting credits for his work with artists like Dua Lipa, Rihanna and Travis Scott, and any future work he might do.