AI Songwriting Platform Suno Attracts $125 Million Investment

Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2024

According to loudwire.com, an artificial intelligence platform that can deliver complete songs in response to simple text prompts is set to expand after attracting an investment of $125 million. Suno is one of the systems that provides vocals along with music in any style and genre after users input a few words to start with. The owners have refused to reveal how the AI model has been trained, which leaves the possibility that living artists’s work has been exploited without any compensation.

The announcement follows after rock artists including Jon Bon Jovi, Pearl Jam and R.E.M. signed a letter describing AI as an “assault on human creativity” and that the technology threatened artists’s “ability to protect our privacy, our identities, our music and our livelihoods.” In the following statement, CEO Mikey Shulman says: “We started Suno to build a future where anyone can make music, to help people rediscover the joy of play and exploration we had as kids. Technology is a means to that end, and today’s state-of-the-art creates the potential for a flourishing of new sounds, new styles and new artists in a way we’ve always dreamt about.”

Suno offers to “Make a song about anything” in return for users’ credits. The default example is “An uplifting grime songs about not being able to wait to see you again.” Its most popular genres include rock, metal and blues. Shulman mentioned that the investment would be used “to accelerate product development and grow our team of music makers, music lovers and technologists.”

In the Artist Rights Alliance letter last month, it claimed: “Some of the biggest and most powerful companies are, without permission, using our work to train Al models.” Signatories feared that unless things changed, the technology “will set in motion a race to the bottom that will degrade the value of our work and prevent us from being fairly compensated for it.”