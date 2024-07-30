Jeff Tweedy Announces Fall 2024 Solo U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2024 - 3:26 PM

Jeff Tweedy has announced a fall U.S. tour that will include many cities throughout the country the artist has not played in years and the upcoming tour includes a three night residency in Woodstock, New York and Menlo Park, California. Tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale August 2 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com. Also, joining Tweedy on the tour will be artist Elizabeth Moen,who will be opening each show.

Prior to the fall tour, Tweedy will make two special appearances in the greater Chicagoland area in September by participating in an In Conversation Series at the Evanston Folk Festiva land playing a solo music performance at Navy Pier’s Chicago Live!

Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates

9-8 – Evanston, IL – Evanston Folk Festival (In-Conversation Series)

9-21 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Live! at Lake Stage at Polk Bros Park

10-11 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater #

10-12 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater #

10-13 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater #

10-15 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo State Performing Arts Center #

10-16 – Columbus, OH – Southern Theatre #

10-18 – Champaign, IL – The Virginia Theatre #

10-19 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre #

10-20 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral #

10-22 – Jackson, WY – Center for the Arts #

10-23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center #

10-25 – Grass Valley, CA – The Center for The Arts #

10-28 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre #

10-29 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre #

10-30 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre #

