Trampled By Turtles Share Video For Jeff Tweedy-Penned Single “A Lifetime To Find”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2022 - 4:15 PM

Minnesota band Trampled By Turtles have announced they have released the video for their new song “A Lifetime To Find” from their upcoming album Alpenglow which will be released on Oct. 28. This tune is written by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, who produced the group’s upcoming release and the end result of this collaboration is one of the celebrated sextet’s strongest albums to date with Alpenglow. Simonett’s thoughtful songwriting and warm, weathered vocals are perfectly complimented by bandmates Erik Berry (mandolin), Ryan Young (fiddle), Dave Carroll (banjo), Tim Saxhaug (bass) and Eamonn McLain (cello) as they have done for almost two decades.

“A Lifetime To Find” is a sentimental piece which can leave listeners remembering a heartfelt memory while the elegant music blasts their ears with bittersweet instrumentation that brings a light sound as the vocal performance serenades the air with delicate lyrics. As for the music video the images of small Polaroid pictures gives “A Lifetime To Find” a stronger meaning by how each image represents the memories Trampled by Turtles and Tweedy made while recording the music.

“I enjoy TBT’s musicianship and ability to stick hard inside a genre, all the while stretching that same genre. It’s like you need to infiltrate it before you can pull it apart. They have a brotherly thing going on, too, which is always a great feel.” said Tweedy

Starting on September 30th Trampled By Turtles is helping to raise money for a cause that is near and dear to them and thousands of others: Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The group is partnering with Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters in a silent charity auction that is running from 12pm CT on September 30th through 6pm CT on October 10th. Items include rare memorabilia, outdoor gear, experiences, signed posters, and even their stage owl.