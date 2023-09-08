30A Songwriters Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Jeff Tweedy, KT Tunstall, Elvis Costello & The Imposters And More

Home News Skyy Rincon September 8th, 2023 - 4:44 PM

30A Songwriters Festival announced its 2024 lineup featuring Jeff Tweedy, KT Tunstall, Elvis Costello & The Imposters as well as Rosanne Cash. The event will take place from January 12 through January 15 along Highway 30A in South Walton, Florida. The latest installment will mark the festival’s 15 year anniversary.

The festival is scheduled to happen across 30 different venues, featuring over 280 performances throughout the weekend. There are a plethora of other performances accompanying Tweedy, Tunstall, Costello and Cash’s sets including Kelly Willis, Shannon Whitworth and Woody Platt, Sunny War, Chapel Hart, John Muq, Jack Barksdale, the Pink Stones, David Childers, Megan Burtt, Rachael Kilgour, Pete Francis, Derek and Katelyn Drye, Matthew Killough, Mike Kinnebrew, Caitlin Cannon and Baylee Littrell who will be making their 30A live debut.

Rodney Crowell, John Oates, Steve Earle, Matthew Sweet, Mindy Smith, Drivin N Cryin, Aaron Lee Tasjan (With Band), Parker Millsap, Peter Yarrow, David Ryan Harris, Shawn Mullins, Robyn Hitchcock, John Fullbright, Black Opry Revue, Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill, Jeffrey Steele, David Lowery (Cracker), Emerson Hart, the Rev. Shawn Amos &The Brotherhood, Mary Guthier, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Will Hoge, Chuck Prophet, Florence Dore, Dan Bern and Abe Partridge will also be performing two shows each throughout the weekend.

Tickets are currently available with Weekend Passes for access to all venues for all four days starting at $425. VIP Weekend Passes start at $1,150 and a VIP Transportation Package for 2 starts at $4,000. All pass purchases are non-refundable.

In early August, Jeff Tweedy’s Wilco announced the release of a brand new album entitled Cousin which is set to arrive on September 29th.