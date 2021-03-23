Tune-Yards Pleas for the People to Remain Vigilant in New Video for “hypnotized”

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 23rd, 2021 - 9:49 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Quirky indie duo Tune-Yards shared a video for their new single “hypnotized,” which was released in advance of their forthcoming release sketchy. The album’s due Friday, March 26 via 4AD and also includes previous singles “nowhere, man” and “hold yourself.”

As the name suggests, “hypnotized” has a mesmerizing atmosphere during its verses with a staggering bass riff, shuffling drums, keys and all kinds of effects. Vocalist Merrill Garbus begins, “The trees are in the meadow/The cows are in the trees.” The anthemic chorus lies in some juxtaposition to the hypnotic verses with its grand refrain of “Look into my eyes/I love you honey.”

The video follows a model train on its path through a house as it passes all kinds of wooden shapes hanging over its path. Small screens displaying close-ups of Garbus singing the song are placed at different parts of the train’s course to pair up with the big vocal moments. Flickering lights and twists in the tracks also play into the setting. It was directed by Tee Ken Ng, with Steve Berrick serving as the train conductor.

“hypnotized” debuted a few days ago on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Garbus using a puppet version of herself as a prop during the performance. It sounds pretty similar live, since Tune-Yards aimed to reduce electronics on this record to make for better live performances. Garbus stated about sketchy., “I started remembering that people come to us to be entertained, to move, to feel joy. And together, I think, we can wake up.”

sketchy. will be Tune-Yards’ fifth studio album since forming in 2006. They’ve crafted a unique niche of eclectic & catchy pop music throughout their releases, the last of which were I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life (2018) and the score for Boots Riley’s acclaimed 2019 film Sorry to Bother You.

