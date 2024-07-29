Kraftwerk Honor Late Ryuichi Sakamoto With Cover Of “Merry Christmas, Mister Lawrence” At Fuji Rock Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2024 - 4:12 PM

According to consequence.net, during their set at Japan’s Fuji Rock festival, Kraftwerk, took time to honor the late composer and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto. After delivering tracks like “Autobahn” and “Computer World,” the band performed a cover of Sakamoto’s theme from the 1993 film Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence.

Before beginning the song, Kraftwerk’s Ralf Hütter introduced the cover by saying, “The next composition is by my friend, Ryuichi Sakamoto. The backdrop then transitioned to a photo of Hütter and Sakamoto. We are friends forever since our first concert in Tokyo in 1981. For the No Nuke Festival in 2012, Ryuichi wrote new Japanese lyrics for me for ‘Radioactivity,’ which we will play.”

Sakamoto’s estate recently confirmed a posthumous album from the legendary composer titled Opus. The project will arrive on August 9 and is set to include reimagined versions of songs from throughout his career. In a statement prior to his passing, Sakamoto described the album as: “a way to record my performances — while I was still able to perform — in a way that is worth preserving for the future.”