Ryuichi Sakamoto Announces New Album 12 for January 2023 Release

Today composer Ryuichi Sakamoto announced the release of his solo album 12 which is due out on January 17 on Milan Records. 12 will be the first non-soundtrack solo studio album from Sakamoto since the 2017 album Async. Sakamoto recorded 12 in 2021 and 2022, where each titles of the track gives an reflection of the dates each compositions were written on.

In a statement Sakamoto discuss the steps he had taken to record 12.

“After I finally ‘came home’ to my new temporary housing after a big operation, I found myself reaching for the synthesizer. I had no intention of composing something; I just wanted to be showered in sound. I’ll probably continue to keep this kind of ‘diary.’” said Sakamoto

Also on December 10 Sakamoto will will be making his debut performance at Tokyo’s 509 Studio which includes a selection from 12. A preview of the album will be available following the concert for ticketholders. Click here to purchase tickets for the livestream.

12 Track List

01 20210310

02 20211130

03 20211201

04 20220123

05 20220202

06 20220207

07 20220214

08 20220302 – Sarabande

09 20220302

10 20220307

11 20220404

12 20220304