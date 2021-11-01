Kraftwerk Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham November 1st, 2021 - 12:17 PM

The German electronic band Kraftwerk was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they are now celebrating with an announcement for a 2022 North American tour. According to Consequence, the group will be traveling across 24 cities from coast to coast, with significant venues including Radio City Music Hall in New York and Red Rocks in Colorado, to name a couple. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 5.

The band was originally scheduled to present the 3D tour in summer 2020 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their formation in Düsseldorf in 1970. They had to cancel the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2022 tour is sure to include the same creative 3D visuals and performance art. A few months after announcing the 2020 tour dates, the group lost one of its co-founders, Florian Schnieder, after the 73-year-old fought a lengthy battle with cancer. Although Schneider left the band in 2008 following a world tour, his innovative work and role as a “sound perfectionist,” as bandmate Ralf Hütter described, left an impact on the group as well as dance music, synth-pop and a variety of electronic genres.

Kraftwerk’s 2022 tour will kick off on May 27 in St. Louis, MO, and conclude on July 10 in Vancouver. Tour dates are listed below.

Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates:

05/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace

06/01 – Minneapolis, IN @ State Theatre

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

06/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

06/08 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

06/10 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

06/11 – Boston, MA @ Bosch Center Wang Theatre

06/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

06/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/22 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre

06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theatre

06/27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

06/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/03 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

07/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

07/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/08 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

07/09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre