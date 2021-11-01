Kraftwerk Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

The German electronic band Kraftwerk was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they are now celebrating with an announcement for a 2022 North American tour. According to Consequence, the group will be traveling across 24 cities from coast to coast, with significant venues including Radio City Music Hall in New York and Red Rocks in Colorado, to name a couple. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 5.
The band was originally scheduled to present the 3D tour in summer 2020 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their formation in Düsseldorf in 1970. They had to cancel the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2022 tour is sure to include the same creative 3D visuals and performance art. A few months after announcing the 2020 tour dates, the group lost one of its co-founders, Florian Schnieder, after the 73-year-old fought a lengthy battle with cancer. Although Schneider left the band in 2008 following a world tour, his innovative work and role as a “sound perfectionist,” as bandmate Ralf Hütter described, left an impact on the group as well as dance music, synth-pop and a variety of electronic genres.
Kraftwerk’s 2022 tour will kick off on May 27 in St. Louis, MO, and conclude on July 10 in Vancouver. Tour dates are listed below.
Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates:
05/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace
06/01 – Minneapolis, IN @ State Theatre
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
06/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
06/08 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
06/10 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
06/11 – Boston, MA @ Bosch Center Wang Theatre
06/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
06/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/22 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre
06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
06/25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theatre
06/27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
06/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/03 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
07/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
07/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/08 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
07/09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre