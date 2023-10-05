Third Man Records To Release Jack White & Bob Dylan’s 2004 Collaborative Performance Of “Ball and Biscuit”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 5th, 2023 - 1:21 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, In 2004 artist Jack White joined music legend Bob Dylan on stage in Detroit for a performance of The White Stripes’s song “Ball and Biscuit.” And nearly two decades later, a recording of White’s and Dylan’s live set is being released for the first time.

White sat in with Dylan during show his show at the Detroit State Theatre in March 2004 and The White Stripes frontman mentioned in a 2012 interview with The Wall Street Journal, that the entire magical moment was by sheer happiness.

“That was just by accident. I went and saw him play in Detroit and he said to me, ‘We’ve been playing one of your songs lately at sound checks.’ I thought, Wow. I was afraid to ask which one. I didn’t even ask. It was just such an honor to hear that. Later on, I remember I went home and I called back. I said, ‘Can I talk to the bass player?’ I called the theater. I was like, ‘Did Bob mean that he wanted me to play tonight? ‘Cause he said some things that I thought maybe – maybe I misconstrued.”

White adds: “Was he meaning that he wanted me to play with him tonight? I don’t want to be rude and pretend that I didn’t hear or something like that.’ So turned out yeah, we played together that night. He said yeah, come on, let’s play something, and we played ‘Ball and Biscuit,’ one of my songs. It’s not lost on me that he played one of my songs, not the other way around.”

The Dylan collaboration is pressed on seven inch vinyl along with The White Stripes’s first ever performance of the song from 2002, which will be released as part of the latest installment in the Third Man Records’s Vault subscription program. The package also has a three LP recording of The White Stripes’s 2003 concert in Las Vegas.

In order to secure the package, fans must sign up for Third Man’s Vault by October 31. When making a surprise appearance at Farm Aid last month, Dylan just started a new leg of North American tour dates.