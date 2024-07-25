Laura Marling Shares Intimate Performance Snippet Of New Single “No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2024 - 12:54 PM

According to nme.com, Laura Marling has shared a preview of her new song “No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can” from her upcoming album. The artist went on her official Instagram page to share a video of her performing the song on a piano. “We grew tired of making plans that kept slipping through our hands / and if life is just a dream / I’m gonna make it mean something worth a damn / So no one’s gonna love you like I can,”Marling sang in the video over a soothing piano melody.

The snippet of the new track follows after Marling released her latest song “Patterns,” which served as the lead single from her forthcoming eighth studio album, Patterns In Repeat. “No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can” is the fourth song on the LP and people can pre order and pre save the album here.

