Cults Announces New Album To The Ghosts, Shares New Single “Left My Keys”

New York based Indie duo Cults has, released a new single sulky single “Left My Keys” to get fans excited for their new album To The Ghost.

The fifth studio album will be released July 26th and is highly anticipated by fans. “Left My Keys” is the second track to be released off the forthcoming album. The band also released “Crybaby”” earlier this year which was a dynamic single representing the bands unique sound and edge.



Brian commented on the single describing how the lyrics and sound represent nostalgia and reflection. “Left My Keys” is intended to be a release for artists of their past worries and expectations.

With this being To the Ghosts, ‘Left My Keys’ is dedicated to the ghost of your high school memories with an element of fondness” he says.

To The Ghost was a pandemic project made straight out of the home. The duo, Brain Oblivion and Madeline Follin, worked on record without deadlines and letting the ideas come to them naturally. The album has come across as a very personal to and duo and was even recorded in Brains apartment.

The band will be going on tour soon following the release of the album. The tour kicks off Aug. 1 in Millvale, Pennsylvania and runs through summer and early fall ending in Austin, Texas Oct. 17. The tour will be making several stops including LA, NY, DC and more.

TO THE GHOSTS TRACKLIST

Crybaby Left My Keys Onions Crystal Leave Home Eat It Cold Honey Knots Behave Open Water Cells You’re In Love With Yourself Hung The Moon