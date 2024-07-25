Dave Matthews Protests Israeli Prime Minister Congress Visit Amidst Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

Home News Sarah Faller July 25th, 2024 - 4:39 PM

This past Wednesday the Israeli Prime Minister paid a visit to Washington D.C. to give an address to the U.S. Congress. This caused quite the outrage and prompted many protests in D.C. with many notable attendees, one being Dave Matthews from Dave Matthews Band (via consequence).

The rock star was one of thousands of protestors in D.C. at the time who were attempting to counter Netanyahu and make a statement to the U.S. government. In Dave Matthews’ statement to Al Jazeera he discussed his disappointment with the U.S. government in allowing Netanyahu to come to D.C. and in their handling of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Dave Matthews also expressed his disappointment and disgust with the Prime Minister himself. Watch the original live Al Jazeera interview here.

Dave Matthews is about to embark on a series of concerts leading up to his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and his January performance at the Riviera Maya Festival. These summer tour stops include his performance in Farm Aid, the annual charity concert in New York to support local family farming.

