Slowdive Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Slowdive has announced a fall North American tour in support of everything is alive, which is their album that was released last year through Dead Oceans. Following an appearance at Austin’s Levitation Festival, the band return to New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, along with cities throughout the Southeast where Slowdive has not played in many years.

On their last U.S. runs, Slowdive routinely sold out shows by filling rooms with longtime listeners and younger fans alike. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com. As the Chicago Tribune praised: “experimental and shimmery, [everything is alive] packs a lush and enigmatic punch. Don’t take their latest releases and live shows for granted.”

Slowdive Tour Dates

9/10 – St. Augustine, FL – St Augustine Amphitheatre

9/11 – Charleston, SC – The Refinery

9/12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

9/14 – Richmond, VA – The National

9/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

