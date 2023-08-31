Slowdive Shares Compelling New Song & Video “Alife”

Home News Roy Lott August 31st, 2023 - 8:57 AM

Slowdive has released their final single and music video for “alife,” from their highly anticipated new album, everything is alive, out Friday, September 1via Dead Oceans. The band has also announced a slew of early listening events across North America. Check out the music video below.



Of “alife,” Halstead adds: “‘alife’ is one of the first tunes we finished for the record. Shawn Everett did a really nice job with the mix. We tried so many times to figure out a good mix by ourselves and couldn’t do it . . . it sort of had us beaten until Shawn stepped in. We decided if he could handle that one he could probably do the whole record. Our friend Jake Nelson did a really nice animation for this song; it takes some of the imagery from the artwork and digs a little deeper into that.”

Prior to the album’s release, Slowdive and Dead Oceans will be presenting album playback events at stores across the US. Cities. These are free and open to the public. Specific times and more details are on the band’s website.

everything is alive consists of eight songs and includes the previously released singles “skin in the game,” “The Slab” and “Kisses.”