Slowdive Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Colin King

On the heels of their sold out Fall U.S. tour, Slowdive have announced they will be returning to the U.S. for a Spring North American tour next year. Including the already sold out Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, the band will perform in many cities where they have not yet played in support of everything is alive. The tour will be stopping Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, New Orleans, California, Denver, Atlanta and other cities.

As the Chicago Tribune commented: “Experimental and shimmery, [everything is alive] packs a lush and enigmatic punch. Don’t take their latest releases and live shows for granted. Who knows when this influential band will be back in town?” Tickets for all shows will be on sale December 8 at 10 a.m. local time and more information can be found here

Earlier this year Slowdive released everything is alive, which is their first record since 2017’s self-titled album and first record with Dead Oceans. The record was met with critical and commercial acclaim by garnering praise from the likes of Vulture (“hypnotically gorgeous”,) Billboard (“a dreamy yet taut melding of their strengths”,) Brooklyn Vegan (“perhaps the best record of their career”) and and many more.

Slowdive Tour Dates

4/25 – Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater

4/26 – Pomona,CA – The Fox Theater Pomona

4/27 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World Festival

4/28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

4/30 – Albuquerque, NM – The Historic El Rey Theater

5/1 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

5/3 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

5/4 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

5/5 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

5/7 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

5/8 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

5/10 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom

5/11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

5/12 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

5/14 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

5/16 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

5/17 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

5/18 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

