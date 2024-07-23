Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share Poetic New Single “Long Dark Night”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2024 - 12:41 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds has shared “Long Dark Night,” which is the third single from the band’s 18 studio album Wild God, set for release on August 30. The intimate twilight ballad is inspired from the poem “Dark Night of the Soul” by the Spanish 16 century poet St. John of the Cross. Through its reflective lyrics, the track evokes the poem’s themes of struggle and transcendence. While talking about the track, Cave says “Long Dark Night’ is inspired by one of the greatest and most powerful poems of conversion ever written. Ultimately, though, it’s a beautiful country tune. It feels like a sweet companion to the song, Wild God.”

Across ten tracks on Wild God, the band dance between convention and experimentation, taking left turns and detours that heighten the rich imagery and emotion in Cave’s soul stirring narratives. It is the sound of a group emboldened by reconnection and taking flight. There are moments that touch fondly upon the Bad Seeds’ past but they are fleeting, and serve only to imbue the relentless and restless forward motion of the band.

Produced by Cave and Warren Ellis and mixed by David Fridmann, Cave began writing the album on New Year’s Day 2023. With sessions at Miraval Studios in Provence, France and Soundtree Studios in London, England, The Bad Seeds added their unique alchemy, with additional performances from Colin Greenwood (bass) and Luis Almau (nylon string guitar, acoustic guitar.)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat