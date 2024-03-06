Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announce New Album Wild God For August 2024 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Skyy Rincon March 6th, 2024 - 9:15 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds has announced a brand new album, their eighteenth studio record, entitled Wild God which is set to arrive on August 30th. In celebration of the announcement, Cave has released the esoteric title track “Wild God.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the record, Cave offered,“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me,” Cave says. “It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a master plan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy.”

The forthcoming album serves as the follow up to the band’s previous studio effort Ghosteen which arrived back in 2019. The record was produced Cave and frequent collaborator Warren Ellis. Cave actually began writing for the new album on New Year’s Day 2023. Wild God was recorded during sessions at Miraval Studios and Soundtree Studios and features special guest performances from Colin Greenwood on bass and Luis Almau on acoustic guitar.

Cave previously covered Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” for Jack Antonoff’s new soundtrack The New Look which also included covers from Florence and the Machine, The 1975 and more.

Wild God Tracklist

1. Song of the Lake

2. Wild God

3. Frogs

4. Joy

5. Final Rescue Attempt

6. Conversion

7. Cinnamon Horses

8. Long Dark Night

9. O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)

10. As the Waters Cover the Sea