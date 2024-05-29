Home News Isabella Fischer May 29th, 2024 - 11:43 PM

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share Epic New Single “Frogs”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have dropped their latest single, “Frogs,” giving us a glimpse of what’s to come on their forthcoming album, Wild God, set to release on August 30th. The song showcases the Australian rock band’s vivid lyricism and hypnotic instrumentation.

According to Cave, “The sheer exuberance of a song like ‘Frogs’… it just puts a big fucking smile on my face.”

The opening of “Frogs” is marked by Cave’s emotive vocals, leading the listener into a narrative that explores themes of biblical imagery and personal reflection. Drawing inspiration from the biblical tale of Cain and Abel, “Frogs” reflects the band’s continuous artistic growth and reinvention since they first formed in 1983.

The album is their first release since 2019’s critically acclaimed Ghosteen, and was recorded during sessions in Provence, France, and London, England. It also features additional performances from Colin Greenwood and Luis Almau, adding layers to their distinctive sound.

The lyrics talk about the human experience of going through the good and the bad when Nick Cave sings, “Amazed of love and amazed of pain.” And “Hop inside my coat” is about discovering comfort amidst obstacles.

Nick Cave sums it up best: “This is no ordinary record. When it hits, it hits. It lifts you. It moves you. I love that about it.”

