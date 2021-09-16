Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announce New Album B-Sides & Rarities Part II For October 2021 Release

Home News Casey Melnick September 16th, 2021 - 12:53 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Australian rock band Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will release B-Sides & Rarities Part II on October 22. This compilation album is the much anticipated follow up to the band’s B-Sides & Rarities from 2005. Today, the band released another teaser track from the album.

“Earthlings” is an unheard track from the 2018/2019 sessions that eventually morphed into the album Ghosteen. In a statement released with the song, Cave calls the track, “the missing link that binds Ghosteen together. A lovely song that just got away…” The song is a simple track that features an echoing synth and harrowing lyrics. Cave’s delivery is both tender and beautiful. An ethereal choir joins Cave in the song’s mellifluous ending moments.

B-Sides & Rarities Part I and Part II will be released together as a limited edition deluxe 7 vinyl box set that will include 83 rare tracks and exclusive sleeve notes. B-Sides & Rarities Part II was originally compiled by Cave and Warren Ellis. The project contains 27 rare and unreleased tracks from 2006-2020, including the first recordings of “Skeleton Tree”, “Girl In Amber” and “Bright Horses.”

This album also features the previously unreleased song “Vortex.” The song was originally written by various artists back in 2006 but it was never released as the band couldn’t define the song as either Grinderman or Bad Seeds.

B-Sides & Rarities Part I was released back in 2005. Compiled by Mick Harvey, it contains 56-tracks including rarities, outtakes, covers and B-sides from 1988-2005. This will mark the first time that the first part is available on vinyl.

With the announcement, Cave gives some of his thoughts on the upcoming release. “B-Sides & Rarities Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs,” says the front man.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will headline European festivals shows in Summer 2022. In April, Cave released a single, titled “Grief,” that was inspired by a question written by a fan in 2018. The song deals with loss and grief and features sublime strings and evocative lyrics.

Earlier this month, it was announced that The Flaming Lips and a 13 year old girl are recording a Nick Cave covers album, Where the Viaduct Looms. This project features a cover of The Bad Seeds’ “Girl In Amber.” Cave was made aware of this cover recently and he fully approves.

B-SIDES & RARITIES PART I & II

B-SIDES & RARITIES PART I

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat